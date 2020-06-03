All branches of the Greenup County Public Library will be opening to walk-in traffic on Monday, June 8.
Hours the first week of reopening will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McKell and Greenup branches, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flatwoods branch, Head Librarian Sharon Haines said. But traffic will be limited under the guidelines set out by local government for business capacity and social distancing, and there will be other limitations as well. “Hopefully, everything will go well, and we will be able to resume regular hours after that,” Haines said.
“Given the restrictions based on square footage, we are going to limit the number of people in the library at one time to 10,” Haines said. “The common rooms won’t be open to the public, and the office area isn’t, but we feel it is safest to place the limit at 10 for each of the three branches. And there will be an hour limit for browsing or for computer use. And those restrictions could change in the future based upon future guidelines.”
The curbside service (drive-through at the Greenup branch) implemented during the shutdown will still be available for the use of library patrons, Haines said. “And we are still encouraging returning books through the book drop,” Hanes said. “This gives us the opportunity to collect them properly and quarantine them. The safety precaution the library uses is to quarantine returned books for 72 hours before making them available to the public again.”
Haines said she would like to let the people know the library is still open and ready to serve the community. Even though the front doors needed to be locked during the ban on nonessential businesses, everything the library has to offer has always been available through its website, by calling ahead and reserving books, and through curbside and drive-through services.
“We would like to encourage people to look at the library as one of their community resources, and take advantage of all we have to offer,” Haines said.
“And our collection has continued to be updated,” Haines said. “So, there are new things the library has to offer that you might not have seen the last time you were here. We have new best sellers, new movies and new television series. People are taking advantage of our online resources. But we are encouraging people to come in and see all of the newer things we have to offer.”