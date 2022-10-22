GREENUP The candidates for the office of Greenup County judge-executive are Tom Clay and Bobby Hall. There is no incumbent in this race because the current judge-executive, Robert Carpenter, is retiring.
Democratic candidate Tom Clay is a native of Greenup County who resides in South Shore.
Clay has a degree in government with a minor in sociology. He said those credentials combined with his experience in the state parks system and other positions in the public sector are skills he hopes to bring to the position of judge-executive.
Clay said he is for term limits, meaning he only plans to serve for one term and work hard to accomplish things in that time.
“I think Greenup County has the opportunity to get someone in there who isn’t going to be around forever,” Clay said.
He also said he believes that limit will encourage whoever serves in the position to work hard and leave the county better for the next person to serve in that office.
“This is a great community with great people, and I want that to get even better. I want a community you are born in, where you have a great job to work, and then retire. All the rest of it will fall into place,” he said, once that stable structure is in place and supported.
“But we have 18-year-old kids graduating from high school, or kids coming out of college, and they’re looking for a job,” he added. “But right now they have to go somewhere else to find that job, and I want to change that.”
Clay said bringing back jobs that could build lives and futures such as in the heyday of Armco Steel and others is only one of the goals he will work for if elected as judge-executive.
He said he wants to support opportunities for the community such as camping, kayaking, or simply better ways of utilizing the local waterways — including better boats docks.
There are other equally important issues Clay said the judge-executive needs to be available to address as well.
“It’s more than jobs or any other single thing,” Clay said. “It is also about the individual, and what your county government can do to make your life better.”
Republican candidate Bobby Hall said, if elected, his No. 1 goal for the county will be to continue to build infrastructure. Hall credits Carpenter and the fiscal court for their hard work and dedication to the same over the last 30 years.
“We are blessed to have the Double-A Highway, Industrial Parkway, river, rail and the best E-911 in the state,” Hall said. “As county government, we must offer countywide broadband internet, cell service and ambulance service to compete for economic development. The people of Greenup deserve this.
“The past eight years (as Property Valuation Administrator), I have been responsible for more than $1.4 billion of state and county fees, and with this comes accountability and audits, all of which have been perfect,” Hall said. “I have experience working with eight cities, 13 fire departments, seven police departments, the sheriff’s office and the fiscal court.
“To make Greenup County economically strong, we must unite and work together,” he continued. “City government, county government, our neighbors in Boyd, Carter and Lewis and across the river in Ohio. It is time to bring leadership together and work efficiently for a better Greenup County.”
One example Hall gave of the value of working together is the potential to save money when a county makes annual large bulk purchases such as pavement and salt to treat roads in bad weather.
Combining the purchasing power as a group would result in lower prices paid in each county, saving those counties money that could then be used for other things.
“Once we sit down and work together, we can find ways to help each other and this in turn will help everyone that lives in Greenup County,” Hall said.
Hall said he has built friendships working with great people in Frankfort, Washington and southern Ohio, and has learned from everyone he has been fortunate enough to work with.
This experience, he said, will help him work to bring Greenup into its economic future.
“It takes a concerted effort to build industrial parks and provide business opportunities,” Hall said. “And I pledge to the citizens of Greenup County that I am focused and prepared to make Greenup County economically strong.”