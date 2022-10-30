The Greenup County Jailer candidates are Democrat Leonard Cooper and Republican Larry Pancake (Republican). Neither candidate is the incumbent in the race. Pancake pummeled current jailer Mike Worthington in the primary election.
Democratic candidate Leonard Cooper is a Greenup native and South Shore resident. He has a military background. His brother is currently in active duty with the United States Air Force and his father was a former corrections officer. Cooper, who is no relation to former embattled sheriff Keith Cooper, is employed with the county roads department, and said that has given him experience with the county fiscal court. He said he was not a police officer himself, but he thinks that is a plus because it gives him an outside perspective.
Cooper said that he is running on a platform of change.
“I think the county needs youth,” said Cooper, 38. “I also want to make some changes in the detention facility, and if elected I will make those changes happen.” Cooper said the county needs a certain amount of stability, and that fresh ideas and perspectives will benefit the county.
“I believe we are a little stuck in the past,” Cooper said. “But I believe this election is going to be a total change for the county.”
Better pay for jail employees is something Cooper said is high on his agenda, as well as improving attorney/client privileges. Better health resources for inmates is also an issue he said he would address if elected. “We need change,” Cooper said. “But we need someone ‘outside the box,’ and I believe I am that person.”
Cooper has had his own run-ins with the law, he admits. Recently, a collage of Cooper mugshots hit both social media and the email inbox of The Daily Independent. Nine charges from 2003-06 ranged from marijuana possession to DUIs, he said, but his record has been expunged.
“They are my mugshots,” he admitted.
Cooper said he believes his opponent was behind the social media post, although he doesn’t have 100% proof of that.
He posted the following on Facebook: “I know by now that most of you have seen the post Mr. Carter made on behalf of Larry Pancake of my mugshots. Twenty years ago when I was basically a kid, I made some mistakes.”
He will not deny that, he said.
“… Everyone makes mistakes, especially when they are young,” he continued. “If anything, I think this makes me a more valid choice for your next jailer. I rose above my problems and issues.”
Pancake is a native of Greenup County with more than two decades of experience in the law enforcement field, with 23-plus years on the Greenup County drug court board helping to transform hundreds of lives, he said. He is also an active member of the fraternal order of police Russell Lodge, and is endorsed by the FOP Lodge No. 45 in Russell.
Pancake is a former member of the U.S. marshals fugitive task force. Pancake said he has definite goals if elected, beginning with rebuilding the relationship with law enforcement, attorneys and other agencies with the detention center.
“Whether a friend or a family member, we all know someone who has been affected by drugs, crime and ultimately incarceration,” Pancake said. “The victims rightfully want redemption and restitution, the families want their loved ones back, but there are consequences for their actions. As jailer, I will enact programs to help reduce recidivism, which is the tendency of a criminal to reoffend as well as Moral Reconation Therapy, or learning to stop blaming others.”
Pancake said there are state-funded programs that will help achieve those goals with no cost to the county and the taxpayers.
Pancake said that he also views one role of the jailer as preparing inmates to re-enter society.
“While paying their debt to society, inmates need to be educated on life skills and becoming a better, more productive citizen upon release,” he said. “Church, GEDs and drug rehab are all part of learning a lesson.”
They’re lessons, he said, that will help those inmates lead more productive lives benefiting themselves and others in the future.