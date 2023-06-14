GREENUP A Greenup County grand jury got busy last week indicting quite a few folks on felony child support cases, along with a couple drug and gun cases.
This month's child support cases saw arrearages between $4,000 and $35,150, dating all the way back to 2000.
Flagrant non-support is defined in the criminal code as failing to provide child support when one can reasonably provide.
An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted on charges of flagrant non-support:
• Brian E. Layne, 44, of Ironton
• Dustin W. Gillum, 43, of Broadway, North Carolina
• Daniel T. Brant, 48, of Portsmouth
• Ricky M. May, 33, of Chesapeake
• Melvin McDaniels Jr., 38, of Greenup
• Amy Rice, 36, of Ashland
• Joseph Sizemore, 41, of Worthington
• Misty Erwin, 45, of Raceland
• Jeffrey Kidwell, 36, of Wurtland
• Phillip Artrip, 50, of Ashland
The people were indicted on other felony charges:
• Damon C. Stout, 48, of West Liberty, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of receiving a stolen automobile in excess of $10,000 in value, one count of driving without a license and one count of open container.
• Tasha N. Delong, 34, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, she was indicted on a sole count of trafficking in methamphetamine in excess of 2 grams. In the other cases, she was indicted on one count of identity theft.
