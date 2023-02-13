GREENUP A grand jury out of Greenup County indicted a South Point 18-year-old on several sex crimes occurring between April 15, 2022, and Sept 27, 2022, last week.
Chase Michael Renn was indicted Feb. 4 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a victim under the age of 12.
Renn was booked into Greenup County Jail on Jan. 13 and is held on a $100,000 bond.
Both rape and sodomy of a child under the age of 12 are class A felonies and carry a punishment of 20 to 50 years in prison, if convicted.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt and only proves that a jury found significant evidence to pursue a case and issue formal charges.
The following are additional individuals indicted by a jury last week in Greenup County and remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
• A trio out of Rowan County accused of cutting communication cables owned by Kinetic Windstream on Dec. 16, 2022, were also indicted last week.
Travis Lee Cornett, 73, of Morehead, Gary Mitchell Thomas, Jr., 27, of Clearfield and Lincoln Taylor Brown, 31, of Morehead, were indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief.
Brown also received a sole count of first-degree persistent felony offender enhancer.
According to the indictment, the cables were valued at $7,746 and damages amounted to more than $16,000.
• Sarah Nicole James, 42, of Greenup, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, receiving a stolen firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
• Carl James McKinney, 36, of Greenup, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancer.
(606) 326-2652 |