Greenup County is in “red” status, according to the Kentucky COVID map, as of Saturday.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter extended the closure of the old courthouse through Wednesday after hearing a recommendation from the Kentucky Department of Health. Voters may still vote by entering the fiscal court room from the outside on the detention-center side of the building.
Carpenter said the county will reevaluate on Tuesday.
This closure does not include the Greenup County Courthouse Annex. The court system will make that decision.
Greenup County’s health department announced eight new cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 678. It is “red” because the number of cases based on a per-100,000-people formula is at 26.1 — 25 and higher puts a county at “red.”
Of the new cases, one — a 58-year-old female — is hospitalized. The other cases involved a 2-year-old boy, a 20-year-old male, a 48-year-old male and four females, ages 73, 62, 33 and 25.
Six females, ages 51, 34, 34, 18, 46 and 55, and three males, ages 4, 40 and 20, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, according to the health department’s Saturday report. There have been 758 total cases in the county, including 24 deaths and 531 recoveries.
Carter County’s health department reported nine new cases on Saturday. The seven-day rate is 30.9, leaving the county in the red zone.