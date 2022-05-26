Greenup County High School resumed its traditional military signing.
Seniors Tiffany Claxon and Nicholas Jividen were joined by their military recruiters Tuesday during graduation practice in the high school gymnasium.
“This is an awesome opportunity to show their peers the commitment they’re making,” said Master Gunnery Sergeant Paul Sites, Greenup County’s Marine Corps JROTC Instructor. “I think it says a lot and it’s something that should be recognized.”
The two seniors were seated at a table that featured a tablecloth with the Greenup County emblem. Behind them the United States Flag and the Kentucky Flag stood. Across the table from them sat their entire senior class and the two students’ families.
“We have two graduates of the class of 2022 who have decided to take a career path that’s very special,” said Jason Smith, Principal of Greenup County High School. “We have two students up here today that, first of all, are good students. They have done things the right way. They’ve worked hard in the classroom and they’ve prepared themselves and the fact that they’ve made a commitment to serve our country is pretty special.”
The two have made impressions on their teachers and administrators.
“They’re wonderful students, I’d love to have 100 like them,” Sites said.
“The fact that they’ve made a commitment to serve our country is very special and something that all of us as individuals can be thankful for that there are young people like these two right here that have chosen this path,” said Smith to the senior class. “It’s a career path that isn’t easy. It’s a career path that’s very rewarding.”
Technical Sergeant Daniel Bray, of the Ashland recruiting office, shared about Jividen’s future in the Air Force. Jividen will become a cyber systems apprentice for the United States Air Force, said Bray.
“Besides all the benefits, my whole family’s been in the military and it’s always something I wanted to do ever since I was younger,” said Jividen. “It’s kind of scary to think about, it’s just a career path I’ve really been interested in.”
His experience with computer systems, computer security, coding and networking and the certifications he will receive through the Air Force will lead him to jobs that have a starting pay of $150,000 when he returns to civilian life, said Bray.
“I’ve always been hands on with technology,” said Jividen. “It seems like something I would actually enjoy.”
Staff Sergeant Ashley Durkee told the students of Claxon’s plans. Claxon will join the Army National Guard as a culinary specialist. In the mean time, she will attend Ashland Community Technical Center to earn her degree in criminology. She then plans to gain her Bachelor’s from Morehead State.
The National Guard will pay for Claxon’s schooling, which is a big reason she decided to enlist. She chose culinary due to the location and timeline for completion.
Durkee complimented Claxon’s fitness and knowledge after witnessing her in action the weekend prior.
“I know she is going to accomplish great things,” Durkee said. “She is an outstanding soldier.”
As the entire class looked on, their recruiters stood over their shoulders the students signed their forms.
The senior class began to clap, and one-by-one they stood. The class honored their fellow graduate’s decisions with a standing ovation.
Claxon said it was nerve-wracking, but meant so much to have her whole senior class present for the moment.
“It means a lot,” said Jividen. “I moved here this year, so I don’t know half of them and half of them don’t know me either. Just for everyone to come out here and get a standing ovation, it really means a lot.”
The two cut a cake, and served their families then Superintendent Traysea Moresea. Then the senior class lined up to share in the desert.
As the recruiters and families took photos in front of the flags, students began to make their way to the front.
“This is my favorite part,” said Moresea.
Jividen and Claxon’s classmates asked to take photos with them to mark the special moment in their friends’ lives just a few days before the class parts ways, moves on from Greenup County High School and they each forge their own unique path.