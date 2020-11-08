The Greenup County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 800 overall.
The health department reported 15 new cases. The cases involve eight females, ages 63, 29, 68, 28, 18, 64, 71 and 55, and seven males, ages 46, 54, 61, 70, 57, 46 and 27.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 27 new cases of the coronavirus. The cases involve 20 males, ages 69, 57, 18, 28, 56, 9, 73, 3, 61, 68, 69, 56, 48, 73, 49, 31, 63, 64, 29 and 36, and seven females, ages 56, 25, 63, 51, 49 and 51. The 28-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
There have been 976 total cases in Boyd County, including 602 recoveries and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported seven new cases on Saturday night. The county’s case total stands at 444, with 356 having recovered. Eighty-two Carter Countians currently have COVID-19 — three of them are hospitalized.