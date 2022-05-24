GREENUP Members of the Greenup County Beautification Group became farmers last week.
Member Amy Dowdy said the group volunteered to help at Imel’s Greenhouse on Ky. 1 and spent the day potting bubblegum petunias. The petunias were intended to be spread throughout the city, adding color and growth for residents and visitors to enjoy.
“I think we ended up filling more than 50 pots,” Dowdy said. The flowers were planted in special self-watering pot with a reservoir; water is drawn up through the root systems of the plants. The newer design is superior to older style pots in that there is less evaporation and plants stay hydrated longer during the high summer temperatures. “I think the new pots are why the flowers are always so healthy,” Dowdy said.
The City of Greenup ordered the pots, then delivered them to Imel’s and ordered the flowers. Dowdy said her group was glad to jump in and volunteer their time at Imel’s to help prepare the flowers that are now on display throughout the city. “Greenup is really pretty right now with the flowers and the veterans flag hung up along the streets,” she said.
The flowers are in addition to ongoing repairs of buildings and mural paintings, Dowdy said.