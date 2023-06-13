GREENUP With nearly 30 items on the agenda, the Greenup County Fiscal Court covered a lot of ground in a short time Tuesday, taking on pay raises and even a small tax decrease.
With Judge-Executive Bobby Hall eyeing the clock — he had to be in Lexington at 10 minutes before noon for a Judge-Executives conference — the court hammered through item after item.
Included among that was a 4% cost-of-living increase across the board for all county employees, as well as a $300-per-month raise for each of the sitting commissioners on the court.
Greenup E911 also received a new pay scale in order to make it more competitive for with other agencies in the area. Director Buford Hurley said he's lost several employees over the last few months due to higher salaries being offered elsewhere.
Greenup County Health Director Chris Crum also had some news for county taxpayers — the health department requested the court lower its tax rate of $0.80 per $100 in property tax value to $0.75 per $100.
Crum said the current balance of the department at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year is about $1.7 million in cash on hand, more than double the amount required by the state to keep in order to pay expenses for three months.
"Our revenue has exceeded our expenses," he said. "We're in a good position and it's good to have those reserves in case of an emergency."
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday's meeting:
• Hall said the Army Corps of Engineers approved a dredging permit in order to move forward with the project at the boat ramp in Greenup.
• The fiscal court reappointed Sharon Bates as the County Treasurer.
• The fiscal court approved bids for the county road department for tires, asphalt, gravel and other needed supplies.
• Vance Williams of Greenup County Solid Waste said the department received a $4,000 grant for tire waste from the state. He also said four illegal dumps were cleaned out in the county and Greenup County Cleanup Day will be July 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
