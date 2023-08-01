GREENUP The Greenup County Fiscal Court special meeting on Monday included the second reading of an ordinance creating a countywide ambulance service, according to Judge-Executive Bobby Hall.
Hall made the motion and commissioner Derrick Bradley seconded. Commissioner Lee Wireman also voted yes. Commissioner Earnie Duty was absent due to prior obligations.
The ambulance service district is pursuant to KRS 108.180.
The commission also unanimously voted to accept and award three new Ford Type III ambulances that were looked at within the 30-day time window.
Bradley made a motion to accept bids into record for the ambulances due within the next year. It carried unanimously as well.
The court also approved appropriation transfers given by Treasurer Sharon Bates.