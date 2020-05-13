The Greenup County Fiscal Court met in person on Tuesday, a change from recent virtual meetings. The meeting was closed to the public due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the court and media were in attendance, and the meeting was streamed live on a Facebook feed.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said the in-person meeting was conducted with proper social distancing measures, and health precautions were in place.
Old business on the agenda included discussion of renting the old Town Square Bank building to help with the upcoming election, the second reading of an E-911 ordinance, the Sheriff’s auditor settlement from 2016 of $24,220.57, and a second reading of the 2021 budget. New business included the extension report from Extension Agent Anne Stephens, the jail report, alternative sentencing report, and open bids on gravel, stone, and blacktop.
The fiscal court meeting set for June 9 will once again be conducted remotely, as the courtroom will be in use for the upcoming election as measures are taken to ensure accurate voting while maintaining the safety of the public. The meeting will be streamed live on social media.