GREENUP The Greenup Fiscal Court covered several items on Tuesday’s agenda.
The court approved paying the auditor of Public Accounts $22,574.98. This is required and is for the former sheriff audit.
The fiscal court also approved adding the Greenup County Conservation budget and the Sanitation District annual audit into record.
The court approved the first reading of an amendment to raise the phone fee for E-911 to $5. The fee has been $2.50 for 20 years, and this would be a temporary change until they get an answer on the electric bill that was passed in May.
By July 1, 2021, if nothing is done it will revert back to $2.50 in August 2021.
“I think this is the best option,” said commissioner Andrew Imel.
“We are going to revisit,” said commissioner Tony Quillen.
There was no news on the McConnell House, which was the first item on the old business.
The commissioners also discussed a letter they received from the transportation cabinet. Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter recommended they enter into the County Road Cooperative Agreement. The amount of aide was changed to $1,038,000. There was a mistake on the state’s end and the correct amount is reflected in the county budget.
The fiscal court approved hiring two part-time workers. They will hire Hannah Adkins and Kyle Webster to help with people taking vacations. This will help the county cut down overtime.
Adkins will be making $12.26 an hour and Webster will make $10.50 an hour.
They also applied for two grants — the Homeland Security Grant and the 911 Services Grant. They are waiting to see if they are approved. They will find out if they are awarded the grants in around August and October. If the county is able to receive the two grants, it will save them around $130,000 all together.
The court also appointed Johnda McGuire to the tax appeals board.
The court also approved moving Justin Caudill to a full-time effective June 15 and moving Vance Williams to Solid Waste Coordinator.
(606) 326-2651 |