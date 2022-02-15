GREENUP The Greenup County Fiscal Court met Tuesday, and received the final settlement report from County Clerk Pat Heineman, discussed election plans and received the Solid Waste Management annual report.
The Court also heard reports from the extension office, the jail, alternative sentencing and the E 911 report from Director Buford Hurley. The Fiscal Court also appointed Matt Boggs as Chief of Lloyd Fire Department. In addition, the court voted to pay bills as money became available.
The Fiscal Court also voted to hire James R. Adkins to the work farm at the rate of $10.50 per hour, and approved paying expenses involved with workshops and seminars.
Sheriff Matt Smith notified the court that he has surplused outdated weapons to Bare Arms in Ashland from 40 cal to 9 mm, noting that a list of all guns is located in court records.
In other business, the court approved JL Rogers to install flooring in the PVA Office at $4,500, and to open bids for labor and materials on building a new exhibit barn at the fairgrounds. South Shore resident Paula Craft brought property infringement issues before the court.