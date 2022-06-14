GREENUP The Greenup County Fiscal Court met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, voting to approved several bids on gravel, tires, road salt and other materials and services necessary for county repairs and maintenance.
All contracts will take effect on July 1. The court also voted to approve expenses for seminars and training. Doug Collins provided the court with a report from the Conservation District as well, and along with report informed the court that Greenup County teacher Carrie Davis had been awarded Teacher of the Year for conservation.
The court also approved the health department tax rate, which was the same as last year. Health Director Chris Crum reported that the department revenues were up, and informed the court that they had received a check for another $60,000 since the last meeting.
“We were waiting on that, and it normally comes in April but everything is running behind this year,” Crum said. “This is the best tax year we have had for the health department."
The larger budget, Crum said, was mostly due to additional federal funding for COVID response. The court voted to accept the updated budget, and the tax rate for 2022-23 year.
Anne Stephens provided the Extension Office report and encouraged the court to “Save the Date."
"Save the Date" is an event sponsored by the Harold Rice Memorial Endowment Committee which is made up of Extension Agents, representatives from Farm Bureau, and community volunteers partnered with Foundation of Tri-State Community. The event will celebrate the life and achievements of Harold Rice.
Stephens also announced that 4H is taking two students to Teen Conference at the UK campus this week, and that 4H Camp will be the week of July 5-8. Other information provided by Stephens was that the farmers market was currently averaging about 250 customers per week, with an increase expected as the season progresses.
The FCS will be teaching the Sustainable Kentucky series, focusing on different aspects of sustainable eating to improve the environment and human health. In addition, home canning workshops will begin in July, and Farm to Table tickets are on sale now, with event taking place on July 16.
The court voted to accept the resignation of Tom Colley for District 2, and also voted to appoint Justin Taylor to fill the balance of that term. The court also voted to raise summer employees wages from $10.50 to $12 per hour, effective July 1 of this year.