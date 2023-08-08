WURTLAND Greenup County Farmers Market is joining markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week this week (Aug. 6-12), according to a news release. The Greenup market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greenup County Extension Office in Wurtland.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network-building, stated the release. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in local food systems and in communities.
“Farmers markets are changing the way we eat, shop, connect, and more,” said Ben Feldman, Policy Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “Across the country, farmers markets are defining their role in our communities. Markets are designed in partnership with the people they serve and are a place where market operators, farmers, shoppers and neighbors can collaborate to meet the evolving needs of their community. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2023, we will be highlighting the ways farmers markets are making change in communities nationwide.”