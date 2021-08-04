ASHLAND The Greenup County Farmers Market has gone all-out this year, providing live entertainment and other events in addition to produce and locally crafted items. The efforts are paying off.
The market is in the lead for Kentucky’s most popular farmers market in a poll by the American Farmland Trust. It also rates 10th in the Southeast region and 21st in the country.
Shane Fields, of Sweet Bee Gardens, is a seller. He said he was surprised by the vote so far.
"I was surprised that we rate that high nationwide and first in Kentucky because there are bigger cities with farmers markets and more people," he said. "I’m very proud we’re doing well."
Fields said he thinks some of the additional activities have helped to drive the market’s popularity.
"Green is getting known for farm-to-table dinners, so we want to continue on that path," he said. "It tells us people in the area are recognizing us as a food source in the area."
The top vote-getter will receive $2,500; second will receive $1,500 and third $1,000.
The Greenup market has 21 vendors.
"Some have been a part of the Greenup County Farmers Market for 50 years and some are just joining," Fields said, noting it averages between 350 to 400 customers on Saturdays (hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and 100 to 150 on Thursdays (hours are 3 to 7 p.m.).
The market sells plants and vegetables, like most, but also responsibly raised chicken, rabbit, beef, pork and lamb, as well as hand-crafted items.
"Highly skilled artisans go through a juried process and have a connection to the area with what they’re making," Fields said.
It’s the time for farmers to have watermelon, canteloupe, a variety of beans, tomatoes and potatoes.
"Blackberries are winding down and it’s about time for the tree fruits, like peaches, apples and pears," Fields said.
Not only do the items for sale variety with the season, which is from early May to late October, but the extras vary, too.
Plans for Thursday include a remote with 93.7 "The Dawg" country radio station.
A book signing by Paul L. Whalen is planned. Live music will be presented by Johnathan Cox and Clifton Ross.
Fields said more information is available on the market’s Facebook page.
To vote for the Greenup County Farmers Market in the American Farmland Trust competition, visit farmlandtrust.org. Voting will continue until Sept. 19.