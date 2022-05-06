GREENUP The Greenup County Farmers Market will begin its regular season on Saturday, and will showcase locally grown produce and vendors. The venue typically supports around 28 vendors, and is located at the Historic McConnell House in Wurtland. This Saturday’s event, however, will be held at the Greenup County Extension office and will feature around 50 different vendors that will set up both outside and inside the Extension Office.
During the normal season the Farmers Market will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m., Teresa Walters said.
“We will have an enormous variety of things at the market this year,” Walters said. |There will be all kinds of baked goods and cookies, and we even have a new vendor who makes hula hoops and gives hula hoop lessons. The Fraternal Order of Police will also be there some Saturdays and will be making their famous hamburgers and hot dogs. They even have a special hamburger where they split a donut in half and put a hamburger on it.”
The donut burger is a popular vendor item that lots of local residents enjoy, Walters said.
Another addition to popular Farmers Market fare is the addition of a vendor, Valley of Hope near Grayson, who weaves Alpaca fur into scarves and sells them at the market. Walters said there will also be bird houses by the Grumpy Bavarian, hand-turned bowls, and Walters’ own selection of her homemade soaps and gourd art, among other amazing local offerings.
“And of course we will have produce of all kinds at the Farmers Market,” she said. “And everything will have to be grown in the region to be sold at the market.”
Walters said that part of the goal of the Farmers Market is to educate the public on the difference between locally grown and “shipped” produce.
“It is very convenient to just go to a grocery store and buy a tomato,” Walters said. “But if you come to the Farmers Market you can actually talk to the person who grew the food you are eating.
“You have the opportunity to ask them about their growing practices,” she said, which is something a grocery store doesn’t offer. Most local growers don’t use chemicals, Walters said, which is something you would never know about food that may have traveled over 500 miles to reach the shelves. This year the Farmers Market will also have a vendor that grows micro greens, Walter said.
“It’s a new thing, and the plants are young, that way you get all the nutrients they have to offer,” she said.
The Farmers Market will also feature a taco truck and live music courtesy of Greenup County Fine Arts Extension Agent Anne Stephens and he extremely talented family from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. And a new feature for the regular season will be the sale of live animals.
“Those farmers who have chickens, ducks and Guineas can sell there.”
Walters said people won’t be able to handle the animals, because it isn’t set up to be a petting zoo, but they will be able to select their purchases. Anyone interested in purchasing live animals will need to bring their own transportation pens, she said.
(606) 326-2655 |