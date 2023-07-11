GREENUP Billed as the largest event of its kind in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Greenup County Farm to Table Dinner returns on Saturday, July 15.
With proceeds benefiting Greenup County 4-H, FFA and The McConnell House, the Farmer to Table event will kick off at 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults, and $25 for children 12 and under. Children under 2 are free. Tickets can be obtained through the Greenup County FFA, 4-H or the McConnell House.
For more information, call Kenny Imel at (606) 831-1208, Bud Matheny at (606) 585-1585, Carrie Davis at (859) 948-5883 or Presley Adkins Grubb at (606) 836-0201.
The event will be at Imel's Greenhouse at 2836 Kentucky Route 1 in Greenup.