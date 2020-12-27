The Greenup County Health Department reported one new COVID-positive death on Sunday.
A 69-year-old female has died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The health department announced 18 additional cases, with patients ranging from 14 to 64 years of age. It listed 83 cases from a three-day period (Dec. 24-26), and one additional death within that time frame, too — a 52-year-old male died after having tested positive.
In all, there have been 2,238 cases in Greenup County — 1,747 have recovered and 467 are active. There have been 26 COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 22 new cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 2,895. There have been 1,729 recoveries and 42 COVID-positive deaths. The newest cases involve patients from ages 7 to 92.
The Carter County Health Department announced 16 new cases on Sunday, moving the county’s count to 1,330 — 933 have recovered, 286 are isolating at their residence, 16 are hospitalized, 77 are in a nursing home and 18 have died after having tested positive.