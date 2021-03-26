The COVID-positive death count is now at 50 in Greenup County, but the latest health department release indicates the 13 most recently reported deaths did not just occur. All of those deaths were identified as COVID-related from the state’s death certificate review — genders and ages were as follows: 49-year-old male, 96-year-old female, 70-year-old male, 95-year-old female, 89-year-old male, 70-year-old male, 79-year-old female, 80-year-old male, 75-year-old female, 84-year-old male, 85-year-old female, 91-year-old female and 71-year-old female.
The Greenup County Health Department reported just four more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the count of confirmed cases to 3,487 — 3,380 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 13 more cases, a number tallied over the past four days (since the health department’s last release). Nine males, ages 21 to 75, and three females, 19 to 64, tested positive. There have been 2,962 recoveries and 72 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed 17 cases over the past three days. There have been 2,094 total positive cases, including 2,001 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
There have been 1,313 cases in Lawrence County (Ky.) — just 16 are active cases.