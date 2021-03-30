The Greenup County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The youngest newly positive patient is a 10-month-old girl. The other five cases involve three males, ages 8, 13 and 27, and two females, ages 24 and 52.
The health department announced seven additional cases on Monday — the report included Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There have been 3,500 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,380 recoveries and 50 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced eight more cases on Tuesday, including a 73-year-old male in hospital isolation. A 19-year-old male and six females, ages 24, 41, 41, 46, 70 and 91, tested positive and are in home isolation.
There have been 4,646 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,970 recoveries and 72 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed two new cases on Tuesday’s report. There have been 2,111 positive cases in Carter County, including 2,015 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 13 cases on Monday, which included Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The health department reported the county’s 27th COVID-positive death.