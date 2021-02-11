Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said at noon Thursday that he had spent the morning with Greenup County Road Department Supervisor Joe Taylor assessing the initial damages from Wednesday night/Thursday morning’s snow and ice storm.
“All the crews are out doing their best to clear fallen trees, downed power lines, and treat the roadways,” Carpenter said. “But with temperatures remaining below freezing making the work more difficult, I have decided to close the Greenup County Courthouse for another day.
“The area up around Oldtown seems to be the hardest hit, and on the back roads,” Carpenter said. Some areas were blocked when he viewed them, forcing Carpenter and Taylor to back out because they were unable to drive through.
“Once you get on the main road, you might be OK,” Carpenter said, though he advised against it. “But the back roads are just too dangerous at this time.”
Carpenter said even the main roads barely have one lane passable, but he advises that everyone should just remain at home until the roads have been cleared.
“There is about a half inch to an inch of ice,” Carpenter said at noon Thursday. “And it is just breaking all the trees out. Every time I turn around there are trees breaking across the roadway. And that’s happening all over Greenup and the whole area, really.
“So we need to be patient and be safe, and just stay off the roads,” he added.
Carpenter said he was confident the Greenup Courthouse will be open Monday under normal business hours.
The winter storm has halted other projects as well, Carpenter said. A long-awaited installation of safety arms and lights at the Queen’s Landing railroad crossing in Lloyd, a project Carpenter began working on three years ago, had just begun construction. But the storm has stalled progress there until it passes.
“We can get the arms up once this weather passes, which will solve the safety issue,” Carpenter said. “And then the roadwork can be done in the spring.”
Work on that project should resume by Monday as well.