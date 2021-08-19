What started as a small class project has blossomed into a community building non-profit.
Jordan Sparks is a sixth-grade teacher in Greenup County. She began the project while students were virtually learning. Students gave names of family members and friends who are veterans or active duty military. Each student wrote letters to the veteran, and some became pen pals for the whole year.
The project grew to honor veterans with banners that would hang in Wurtland and the Greenup city limits. It caught wind and the community gave more names and now banners can be seen all across the county.
The Hometown Hero banners hang high from Flatwoods to South Shore and Raceland to Russell.
Sparks has started a non-profit with her Marine veteran brother-in-law called 606 Vets. The non-profit will be working to expand the project to Carter County, and hopefully add Boyd soon.
During the professional development day for Greenup teachers, Jordan and Jeff Sparks were honored as Kentucky Colonels.
“I didn’t know my family could keep a secret,” Jordan Sparks laughed. She said the family is very close and she was shocked that she had no idea they had kept the surprise from her for as long as they did.
Jeff Sparks knew what was happening, so he would be there, but had no clue he was also being honored. He believed it was just recognition for his wife.
The two were baffled, but grateful.
“I didn’t expect to be honored, but it is an honor to be a Kentucky Colonel and then to have the Department of Veterans Affairs here was really awesome, I didn’t expect that,” Jordan Sparks said. She added that it didn’t feel real and was a bit overwhelming.
The idea for the project began with an idea from Becky Spencer, a teacher at Wurtland Middle School.
“She gave me the idea and I ran with it … give credit where credit is due,” said Melissa Bowling, Wurtland Middle School principal. “She has a big heart.”
Spencer told Sparks she and Jeff were worthy of all the praise they received.
“That’s all I have to say, she deserves it and much more,” said Spencer. “All I had was the idea … I just know they are very deserving.”
She recalls a time a car pulled up as Sparks was at Spencer’s home picking up money for the banners. The driver saw the banner that honored her dad and was so happy where the banner was.
Spencer had to point out Sparks for the driver.
“They are amazing, they make you feel very patriotic,” said Spencer of the banners.
The community excitement and drive is what pushed the project along, paired with the constant work of Sparks.
“Once we had them in Wurtland and Greenup, my inbox would always be full,” said Sparks. “Once I saw the excitement surrounding what honoring a veteran was, we decided to do all of Greenup County.”
“It was a long process at first,” said Sparks. “I was just taking orders on Facebook and my emails.”
Now with the non-profit, there is a website to fill out a form. 606vets.org has contact information, banner locations, a place to donate and upcoming events.
Sparks said the middle schoolers who were with her as she began the project loved it. They would check to make sure a banner was correct. Sparks used it as a quick bell work grammar lesson.
The students helped sort the banners by city, and delivered them to the Wurtland city building.
“They love it. When we were in our parking lot, they talked about how cool it was for them to see their work come to life,” the teacher shared. “Some of them had their dads or their grandpas hanging. They talked about what a cool experience that was that they were able to do that for their family members.”
The students shared that it can be hard to put how thankful they are for the veterans into words, especially family members, but this project gave them the opportunity “to show their gratitude,” said Sparks.