GREENUP The 2022 Greenup County Primary results contained a few upsets, most notably in the race for Greenup County Jailer. Challenger Larry Pancake beat incumbent Mike Worthington, and will go on to face his Democratic opponent — Leonard Cooper — in November.
“We worked really hard in the primary campaign,” Pancake said. “And we truly appreciate all the support the community has given us.”
Pancake said although he knows he needs to win in November, he sees the primary results as a good sign for the general election. Pancake drew votes from 67.65% of voters (2,967 votes) in the unofficial totals released by the Greenup County Clerk, as opposed to his opponents 32.35% (1,419 votes).
“I plan to work hard and stay positive like I have been,” Pancake said of his plans leading up to the November General Election. Pancake said his entire network of support has always been focused on doing good things in the community, and he wants to maintain that philosophy.
He also wants to bring that attitude of service to the community to the position of Greenup County Jailer if he wins in November, he said. “I think there are a lot of changes that need to be made, and some relationships that have suffered that need to be repaired at the jail. and I would like to bring the church ministry back into the jail.”
Another result that may be viewed as an upset in the primary was for Constable in the Third Magisterial District. Steven J. Allen beat incumbent Tammie Womack with 55.46% of the votes compared to Womack’s 30.44%.
Magisterial District 2 winner was Justin Taylor with 64.78% of votes cast.
On other fronts, incumbent Matt Smith received 86.8% of votes opposed to challenger Shannon Worthington’s 13.2%.
The County Commissioner District 1 saw Derrick Bradley pull ahead of his three opponents with 32.56% of the votes cast. District 2 Commissioner’s race winner was Lee Wireman with 62.11% of votes, and District 3 saw incumbent Earnie Duty II win with 60.69% of votes cast.
Greenup County Clerk candidate Kim Fannin-Mullins secured the primary with 53.71% of votes, beating Tommy Crump. and Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows secured his place in the November election with 61.08% of votes cast.
In the Senate primary, Rand Paul secured 89.26% of votes cast. Charles Booker also secured the Senate race with 57.15% of the votes. The United States Representative for Congressional District 4 winner was Thomas Massie with 79.75% of the vote, and for Congressional District 98, Danny Bentley secured 75.6% of the votes cast to outduel Jamie Campbell.