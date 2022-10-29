GREENUP Greenup County's new public safety center unveiled its new name during a well-attended event on Friday.
The facility is now called the Robert W. Carpenter Public Safety Center. It's named after Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, who is putting a bow on his three-decade-long stay in the position at the end of this year.
Either Bobby Hall or Tom Clay will be elected as the county's judge-executive come Nov. 8.
"Judge Carpenter was instrumental in developing countywide consolidated Enhanced 911 services with the center opening in 2004," Greenup County Public Safety posted on its Facebook page.
In December 2021, the 911 center was relocated from the courthouse into its current standalone public safety center — along with Greenup County Emergency Management and the Emergency Operations Center, according to the Facebook page.
"We appreciate everything Judge Carpenter has done to move our county's emergency services forward," a statement read on the public safety page.