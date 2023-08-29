GREENUP The Greenup County Economic Development Authority (GCEDA) has announced the launch of its website: greenupcountyky.com.
According to a news release from the county judge-executive, businesses seeking to locate or expand their operations can review available industrial sites in the county.
Detailed information is currently available for five prime sites along the Ohio River, with more listings to be added to the website in the near future, said Judge-Executive Bobby Hall.
Greenup County is within a day’s drive of more than two-thirds of the U.S. population and has dozens of sites available ranging in acreage including an 800-plus acreage site on the Ohio River over three tracts.
“If you are looking for a site to expand your company’s operations, Greenup County has an affordable cost of doing business with people ready to work,” Hall said. “We are in the business of cutting red tape and welcoming investment opportunities with open arms. We want to be a business-friendly county that helps everyone be successful, and this website is an important step."
Hall and the Greenup County Fiscal Court established the GCEDA, which comprises a broad spectrum of the area’s leaders with industry and government ties to bring in more well-paying jobs, according to the release.
GCEDA Chairman Aaron Thompson said marketing Greenup County’s assets through the website is an important step.
“Greenup County is a special place," Thompson said. "This website will provide details that are important to industry looking for new locations to do business. The site highlights our ample, well-trained work force, exceptional transportation options, and multiple build-ready sites with access to all utilities and infrastructure. We will continue to build content on this site as we promote the community across the state and nation.”
Visit GreenupCountyKY.com to learn more about GCEDA, available sites, and Greenup County.
Visit GreenupCountyKY.gov for overall county government information.