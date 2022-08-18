GREENUP Let’s talk indictments.
First things first, indictments aren’t convictions and the people listed below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
Indictments are issued by a grand jury made up of one’s peers.
Anyone can be a grand juror. As long as a person is a United States citizen, at least 18 years old, lives in a jurisdiction (in this case Greenup County) for at least a year, speaks English somewhat well, isn’t a felon, and are mentally and physically “well,” they can do it.
To keep it simple, requirements for being selected to serve as a grand juror are similar to the ones you have to meet to vote or acquire a passport. Some might argue it’s your civic duty.
Once the grand jury is selected randomly by the Administrative Office of the Courts, their job is then to review cases and decide if there’s enough evidence, or probable cause, to push a case toward a trial.
With all the technicalities out of the way, here’s a list of those indicted by the grand jury in Greenup County this week:
• Brian K. Bonner, 52, of Garrison, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and trafficking 1.4 pounds of marijuana.
• Leatha E. Evans, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft of identity, second-degree forgery, and first-degree unlawful access to a computer.
• William L. Ferguson, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree sodomy, a sole count of first-degree sexual abuse and five counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 12.
• Dakota S. Gussler, 26, of Bellefonte, was indicted on theft by failure to make required disposition of property with a value more than $1,000. Gussler’s indictment states he obtained money upon agreeing to provide building materials and labor and failed to do so.
• Stephen C. Rister, 32, of South Shore, was indicted on two class-D felonies of DUI (fourth offense or more), and one count of simple possession cocaine. Rister was also indicted on being a persistent felony offender.