ASHLAND With an overwhelmingly positive approval rate, according to Members Choice Credit Union, members of Greenup County Federal Credit Union (GCFCU) voted in favor of the merger with Members Choice.
This was the final step in the approval process and was announced at a special meeting on Feb. 3. The merger will be effective on March 1, with the completion taking place over the weekend of Feb. 26. GCFCU has one location in downtown Russell on the corner of Bellefonte Street and Poplar Alley and will remain open, according to a press release.
Kay Thompson, GCFCU Board Chair said, “Greenup County FCU has always kept the interest of our members in the forefront of our minds. The decision to partner with Members Choice Credit union came with much thought and care for our members and staff. They provide exceptional member service with a family-like culture, like us.”
“We’re very excited to receive this final approval from their members and the state and federal agencies,” said Cheryl Deborde, President and CEO of MCCU. “MCCU is excited to welcome the members of Greenup County FCU. Both credit unions share a deep understanding of our commitment to members and the communities we serve.”
The combined credit unions now employ more than 65 team members who serve 21,000-plus members, have $287 million in assets, and support five branch locations. As a member owned financial institution, Members Choice Credit Union prioritizes people over profits.
MCCU has and will continue its commitment to remain a vital part of the communities we serve, through our support and involvement. Visit www.mccu.net for more information.