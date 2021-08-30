The Greenup County Fair was one of many local events canceled last year during the pandemic. The annual event was forced to cancel last year due to lockdowns and social distancing guidance, but the fair board was not idle during that time, and this year’s event that begins on Aug. 31 is set to be bigger and better.
Greenup County Fair and Park Board President Jay Sizemore said that Year 74 of the Greenup County Fair will not only showcase the best the county and region has to offer, but also all of the improvements made to the fairgrounds.
“The commissioners and judges, just in the last year, have put in over $50,000 in improvements to the fairgrounds,” Sizemore said. Those improvements, he said, include new bleachers, gravel work and new paint, among other things.
“And that is on top of what we put in two years ago when the state gave us a $93,000 grant and we did a lot of improvements and built new buildings,” Sizemore said, pointing out that at that time around $140,000 total was spent. “So that brings it up to around $200,000 that we have put into the fairgrounds in the last 24 months for improvements.”
The new bleachers are located where the livestock is shown during the fair, Sizemore pointed out. A concreted area houses animals, and portable fencing can be rearranged to suit the needs of the fair or removed entirely to open up the space for other uses during the time when there is no livestock at the fairgrounds.
“Once the fair is over, then they can move all of that out and those buildings can be used for other things,” Sizemore said. “Gatherings of any sort, concerts, and pretty much anything else they need to be used for.”
Anyone interested in using the upgraded area should feel free to contact the fair board, Sizemore said.
All of the improvements, including a massive upgrade to the water system and new electrical work, were designed with multipurpose capacity in mind, Sizemore said. “That’s like with the beauty contest Tuesday night, we made the front of that building look like the front of a house, like you are sitting on someone’s front porch,” he said.
After the beauty pageant, the building will lend itself to multiple future uses.
“That’s what we told them our plan was when the state and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles bucked us, that we were making multipurpose facility that Greenup County residents could use year-round,” Sizemore said.
Sizemore said there is going to be a lot going on at the fair this year.
“We’re getting ready to have a big Demo Derby, so they are getting ready for it,” Sizemore said of the pre-fair event that happened on Saturday. “They’re bringing in the dozers and the backhoes, and the vendors are coming in. So, I think we are going to have a great fair this year.”
Sizemore said he had spoken with the board of the Boyd, Carter and Lawrence County fairs, and that they had all reported near record crowds for the 2021 fair season.
This year’s Greenup County Fair will be bringing back the popular carnival rides from Casey’s Carnival, and food vendors, and everything local fairgoers missed from last year. The fair kicks off at 9 a.m.
on Tuesday, with the 4-H/FFA Beef Show and Showmanship, and official opening ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m.
The Miss Greenup County Fair Pageant begins at 7 p.m., and the Greenup County Redneck Costume Contest will be held around 8 p.m. during the Pageant Intermission. The 4-H/FFA Hog and Feeder Pig Show and Showmanship begins on Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the Baby Miss and Baby Mister, Little Miss and Little Mister Greenup County will be judged at 3:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. will be the Miss Junior and Miss Teen Greenup County Fair, as well as the Greenup County Fair Horse Show.
The 4-H/FFA Lamb, Goat, and Dairy Goat Show and Showmanship begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, and at 7 p.m. Live Band Night kicks in, featuring “Sirius”, and at 7:30 p.m. the Motocross begins. Friday at 8:30 a.m. will begin the 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Show Animal Demonstrations for Greenup County Special Needs Students. At 6 p.m. will be Kids in the Races, and at 7 p.m. will be the KITPA Tractor Pull and Greenup’s Got Talent. Saturday at 9:30 a.m. will be Recognition of Skill-A-Thon and Livestock Judging Winners, followed at 10 a.m. by Livestock sale of Grand Champions, Sale of Reserve Champions, and sale of all other animals. The Greenup County Fair Dog Show will be at 11 a.m. and lawnmower races begin at 7 p.m.
Sizemore said fair books that list specific registration times, etc., are available in numerous locations throughout the county. Information can also be found on the Greenup County Fair’s social media pages, or anyone interested can feel free to contact the Fair Board directly.