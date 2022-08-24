GREENUP The annual Greenup County Fair will turn 75 this year, and is set to run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. Though Tuesday is the official opening day, the fair will begin popular offerings as early as Saturday, Aug. 27, with the crowd favorite Demolition Derby.
Gates open at 3 p.m. and there is a $10 admission, but kids under 3 get in free. Entry and weigh-in of all livestock projects begin Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at designated weigh-in areas. Also on Sunday is the registration for Miss Greenup County Fair at 5:45 p.m., followed by the rehearsal at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29, is the setup day for club booths; 10:30 to 11 a.m. is Livestock Judging registration, with the judging to begin at 11:15 a.m. The Miss Greenup County Fair Rehearsal is at 6 p.m. that day.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, exhibits will enter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibits include the 4H/FFA Beef Show and Showmanship from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the 4H/FFA Poultry Show and Showmanship beginning at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., or immediately after the Poultry Show, will be the 4H/FFA Rabbit Show and Showmanship.
Official opening ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 as well with Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter presiding with a tribute to veterans. At 6:45 p.m. there will be a Side-by-Side Dirt Drag sponsored by Dead End Diesel. The Miss Greenup County Fair Pageant will be at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated “Pole Barn” venue. And during the 8 p.m. intermission, the Mr. and Little Mr. Mullet contest will be conducted.
The Ag Building will be open Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.
The 4H/FFA Lamb, Goat and Dairy Goat Show and Showmanship is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be the Round Robin Showmanship — winners for Showmanship for all species will compete for Best Overall Showman. The Once Upon a Farm Petting Zoo will be open from 4 to 9 p.m., and at 7 p.m. Country Music Night begins, with Sam L. Smith and Emma Stephens performing. At 7:30 p.m. is Motocross, and the Teen Dance and Beach Party runs from 9 to 11 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 2, the 4H/FFA Youth Livestock will show Animal Demonstrations for Greenup County special needs students (time TBA). From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the 4H/FFA Horse Show, and 5 to 6 p.m. is registration for Kids in the Races, followed by Kids in the Races at 6. The KITPA Tractor Pull will be at 7 p.m., as will Gospel Music Night. The petting zoo will run from 4 to 9 p.m. again on Friday.
The Recognition of Skill-A-Thon and livestock judging winners will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The livestock sale is at 10 a.m., and 10:15 is the dog show registration, with the Greenup County Fair Dog Show following at 11 a.m. Carnival Rides open at noon, and Once Upon A Farm Petting Zoo is open from noon until close. The popular lawnmower races are scheduled for 7 p.m. — registration is from 5 to 6 p.m.
The $10 admission includes free parking and carnival rides by Casey’s Carnival.
