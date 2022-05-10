EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories with a purpose of preparing the reader for the May 17 primary election.
The primary election has an impact only on the Republican side in the race for Greenup County Commissioner in Districts 2 and 3.
Lee Wireman is a candidate for District 2 and is a business owner who operates a salvage yard in South Portsmouth.
Wireman, a lifelong resident of Greenup County, said he has raised three boys who have gone through Greenup High School, and he has always been involved in youth sports. Wireman said he loves Greenup County and its residents. He said he wants the county to continue to get better for residents and future generations.
“I think the county is in pretty good shape,” he said. “And I wanted to be part of making it better.”
Wireman is also a Registered Nurse with a degree from Shawnee State University, and he has been in business with his two brothers at Sperry’s Auto Parts for 30 years. He said his experience in those fields has helped him develop good problem-solving skills that he will use to help the county overcome any future issues it might encounter. Technology is an important issue for him, and he said Greenup County needs some improvement on that front to ensure that county residents and businesses will be able to enjoy all the benefits of technology.
Mark Elkins is also running for the seat in District 2.
“I want to be part of the solution.” Elkins said. “I want to be involved in the community and try to move Greenup County forward. And to do that we need to attract some new business and industry. I have heard people say they are going to bring jobs to Greenup County, and I always ask them to be more specific about what types of businesses and how they are going to do it.
“But if Greenup County is going to move forward,” Elkins said, “we have to focus on making ourselves the most attractive industrial community we can.”
Continued Elkins: “Over the course of 30 years, about 5,000 jobs have left this community.” He said he wants to be instrumental in reversing that downward flow. Water, sewage and internet connectivity need to be improved, he said, to make this happen. Elkins said that his 26 years of experience in the rail industry has taught him problem-solving skills, and being actively involved in the community will help him to be an effective commissioner and move Greenup County forward.
Incumbent commissioner Earnie Duty II is running for re-election in District 3. Duty said his initial goal for running was to improve transparency on the fiscal court. Duty played a significant role in getting the court to livestream its meetings so that residents who could not attend court proceedings could still be involved in their county government. Duty said his time as commissioner has taught him a lot about the inner workings of local government, and he regularly develops new goals to help improve the county.
One of his current goals for the county is to establish a county ambulance system and improve some of the county’s more outdated polices. Duty, who is employed at KDMC in personnel, said he has experience dealing with and resolving problems. Reducing costs to the county through employee retention is one way the county can save money, he said.
Zachary Hale, a Greenup County native, is also running for County Commissioner for District 3.
“I wanted to see change for the better in our infrastructure,” Hale said of his inspiration for running. “If we don’t do something and get into a good partnership with the government downstate in Frankfort, there will not be jobs here for our kids.
“Our population keeps dwindling because of this,” he added. “But I want to change that, and give our kids a future right here where they grew up. And to do that, it starts with the commissioners and the judge-executive.”
Hale said his experience working for Cintas, where he handled $98 million worth of inventory, taught him both planning and management skills.
“You need that, but you also need to have people skills,” Hale said. “You need to communicate with people so you can discover their needs and concerns, and how that applies across the county. And when you bring the needs of people and the needs of industry together, that’s how you get real growth. And we need that growth for ourselves, our kids and grandkids for years to come.”
