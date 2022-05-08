GREENUP and WURTLAND Saturday might have been the “fastest two minutes in sports,” but the celebrations for Kentucky Derby Day Saturday spanned much longer as residents turned out in various locations to celebrate the first leg of the coveted Triple Crown of horse racing.
The City of Greenup conducted a parade in honor of the event, and the Historic McConnell House in Wurtland had its annual Derby Party.
Amy Dowdy, of the Greenup Beautification Project, said the Greenup Derby Parade was a rousing success. In spite of uncooperative weather that might have kept some residents home, Dowdy said those who did attend had a wonderful time.
“We had a blast,” Dowdy said. “We had a parade of decorated vehicles from golf carts to side-by-sides. The ladies of all ages wore hats. We played corn toss, the kids showed off their art abilities with sidewalk chalk, and they also had a stick horse race down Main Street on homemade horses made by Bambi Reed. Ann Stephens opened the ceremonies by singing ‘My Old Kentucky Home.’”
Parade patrons enjoyed viewing the Churchill Downs activities courtesy of a big screen on Main Street, she said.
The annual Derby Party at the McConnell House was sold out well in advance, McConnell House board member and former president Bud Matheny said.
“Our tickets are $25, and we have some great door prizes,” Matheny said. “We always have food, and the tables are always sagging. So, it’s the best game in town to watch the Derby.”
The Derby itself was viewed on two big screen televisions inside the McConnell House, and tables were spread out in two of the larger rooms to accommodate the party crowd.
“We had to move it into the larger rooms because the dining room and kitchen is always filled with food,” he said.
As ticket holders arrive, they all are encouraged to write the name of their favorite horse on a slip of paper.
The “winners” are then gathered and entered into a drawing for a special prize that varies from year to year. There is also a contest for the best Derby Hat, and the prize this year was a special Kentucky Derby poster picked and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear that has been framed to commemorate the race.
Matheny said the Kentucky Derby Party and the Spring Tea are always popular and tickets sell out quickly, with all proceeds going to the maintenance and repairs on the Historic McConnell House.
