GREENUP Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall announced the hiring of “the best grant writer this side of Lexington” during Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting.
Eric Patton will officially assume the role of Greenup County Grant Development Coordinator on July 1.
Patton is now the Geographic Information Systems Coordinator for the FIVCO Area Development District.
“With him comes a tremendous amount of knowledge about infrastructure,” Hall said. “We, the fiscal court, will continue our vision of improving and maintaining the infrastructure all throughout Greenup County. It is very difficult and demanding; we have witnessed this up close and personal. But I am extremely confident that we are well-prepared to continue this task and move forward.”
Hall said Patton’s grant-writing ability will “open avenues” for the fiscal court and the towns in Greenup County.
“Having him focused on Greenup County only instead of 19 other organizations is going to be a big asset for us,” Hall said. “We’re glad to have him on board.”
In Hall’s report, he commended each of the commissioners — Earnie Duty, Derrick Bradley and Lee Wireman — for the main duties they’ve undertaken since January.
Duty’s focus has largely been on the “wild ride” that has been the dredge permit at the Greenup County boat ramp. The court is awaiting final approval before dredging can begin.
Bradley has been “covered up with the preparation of getting the countywide ambulance service data for all of us to see this on the ballot in November,” which has required countless trips to Frankfort and a slew of emails and paperwork.
Wireman is “leading the pack with phone calls regarding equipment for the road department and making sure that our people have the proper equipment to make things better in this county,” Hall said.
During his report, Hall stressed the importance of safety on roads within the county.
He publicly asked citizens to “watch out for state road department employees and the county road department employees. These folks are working hard every day to make our roads safer and better. Please respect them and help keep them out of harm’s way.”
Here are a few other notable items from Tuesday’s meeting, which took place in Judge Jeff Preston’s family court room on the third floor of the courthouse building:
• Four Greenup County FFA students gave an informative presentation on meat processing. (More on that in Thursday’s edition)
• Henry Patrick, of the roads department, had numerous bids for a bevy of items. Bids will be awarded at the next meeting (on June 13), according to Hall.
• Anne Stephens, of the extension office, reported that the first Greenup County Farmers Market featured 45 vendors and more than 500 customers this past Saturday. A satellite location is set up in Russell, and the first farmers market there is scheduled for Thursday evening.
• Wireman made a motion for the court to purchase a dump truck from the joint sewer agency for $12,500. It was unanimously approved.
• The commission approved second reading of the budget — which exceeds $24 million — for the upcoming fiscal year.
