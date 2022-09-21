GREENUP A Greenup County grand jury had a light load to manage with indictments earlier this month.
Indictments are formal charges issued by a jury of community members to push suspected lawbreakers on to the next legal phases.
Once offenders have officially been indicted, they are then moved to the arraignment process in which the accused culprit will appear in front of the judge to hear the official charges brought against them.
Indictments are merely formal accusations and do not indicate a person is guilty.
All individuals listed below are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Matthew S. Miller, 48, of Grayson, was indicted Sept. 8 on five class D felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The indictment alleges that Miller had inappropriate sexual contact with two separate minors under the age of 16 between Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Miller is accused of touching one of the female victims on the intimate part of her thighs, her bottom and breasts. Miller is also accused of placing his hands on a separate victim's buttocks while hugging her, according to the indictment.
Miller was lastly indicted on unlawful use of electronic communications to procure a minor to engage in sexual activities, also a class D felony.
If convicted, Miller faces up to five years in prison on each count.
On Sept. 8, the Greenup County grand jury also indicted a Pikeville man who is accused of endangering the lives of police officers during a police chase.
• Johnny Yeager, 63, was formally charged, on the same day as Miller, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property valued higher than $500.
Yeager's indictment states that he attempted to flee police on May 25, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to an officer, a sheriff's deputy and an uninvolved motorist.
Yeager is also charged with receiving a stolen Ford F-150, according to court documents.
The indictment included that the truck was valued at $1,000.
• Randy W. Walker, Jr., 48, of South Shore, was among those indicted and was formally charged with one count of welfare fraud, a class D felony.
Walker received $22,123.99 in Railroad Unemployment and CARES Act benefits between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022, according to the indictment.
• Lastly, Kathryn Jo McCall, 46, of Flatwoods was indicted on one count of first-degree bail jumping after she failed to appear as ordered by Greenup Circuit Court, according to the court document.
