GREENUP Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Hall announced the formation of a board with a mission of driving the economy forward.
During Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, Hall made the motion to create the Greenup County Economic Development Authority with 20 at-large positions to be appointed by Hall himself.
Hall said the organization’s mission will be the following: “To lead an economic development strategy, focused on bringing sustainable, good-paying jobs and economic growth to Greenup County through promotional efforts, project development, work force initiatives and collaboration with federal, state and local entities.”
Some other notable items from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Hall clarified that money for the Siloam water project, which was announced in February, is from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The federal funds are primarily used for infrastructure such as water and sewer, Hall said.
• Lewis County, Greenup County, Firebrick and Maloneton came to an agreement that Firebrick’s taxing district is coming back to Greenup County, “and that’s big news for Maloneton, and that’s big news for our people,” Hall said. “Starting (Wednesday night) at midnight, all calls will go to Maloneton instead of Firebrick for that particular district.”
• Hall, commissioners and others in the fiscal court room broke out in song, led by the extension office’s Anne Stephens, as they recognized Jailer Larry Pancake’s birthday when he took the podium to give his monthly report. When asked his age, the quick-witted jailer joked, “32.”
Hall commended Pancake for jail renovations and the money saved by inmates handling much of the labor. “Nobody has outworked him,” Hall said of Pancake.
Russell council member Vincenzo Fressola thanked Pancake and inmates for helping get the Russell-Flatwoods baseball/softball complex into good shape for the spring.
• Sheriff Matt Smith turned over excess fees in the amount of $41,111 from 2022 back to the court.
• County Clerk Andrew Imel repaid $20,000 from a startup loan. He requested $45,000 in preparation for the May Primary.
• Vance Williams, of the solid waste department, gave a shout-out to Greysbranch first-grade teacher Brittany Hale for educating her students on the importance of recycling. They turn in two or three bags of aluminum cans and bottles weekly, Williams said.
• Stephens mentioned a number of upcoming community events, including Hand Crafted weekend April 15-16 at Greenbo Lake and a free Kite Day — which will also feature hot air balloon rides — on Saturday, April 22, at McKell Middle.
• Earnie Duty II made a motion to dissolve the Greenup County Industrial Development Authority and its board. The commission agreed to do so.
• Hall made a proclamation congratulating all cheerleaders in Greenup County on their recent success in national competition. Among those congratulated is Greenup County, which won a world championship, and Pride Athletics, which placed first in three different categories.
• Hall made a proclamation for Arbor Day, which is April 7.
