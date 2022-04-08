EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
GREENUP It’s all Republican candidates in the race for constable seats in Greenup County.
Those running will be subject to Kentucky House Bill 239, which would prohibit any constable “from exercising general police powers unless certified.” That means constables elected for the first time after Jan. 1, 2023, would be required to be trained before being on patrol; current constables who are re-elected are exempt.
William Gilbert will serve as the District 1 constable.
In District 2, Justin Kenneth Taylor and Eric Hurst are running.
Taylor, 41, of South Shore, is a lifelong firefighter and from a family of firefighters. He said he believes he has the experience for the job of constable.
“I was deputy jailer for eight years and (the jobs) kind of go hand-in-hand,” he said. “I kind of missed it and thought now was the time to run.”
Among the ideas he has is improved safety at McKell Elementary School in the wake of several bad accidents.
“That school zone is dangerous, with people dropping off their kids and a lot of Ohio traffic comes this way because there are no stop lights,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes on around there and there’s no one around, but put a cruiser in the school zone, people are going to slow down.”
Overall, Taylor said he is interested in public service.
“I just want to make it a better community,” he said.
Hurst did not respond to an inquiry for comment for this story.
In District 3, two will challenge incumbent Tammie Womack.
Steve Allen, 66, of Flatwoods, has some experience with the law.
While living in Boyd County briefly, he was Justice of the Peace in District 2. In addition, he worked in the Flatwoods auxiliary police department, is a former special deputy sheriff and is a 2010 graduate of the Kentucky State Police civilian class.
He also has worked for a variety of his family’s businesses and is a licensed funeral director, working with Preston Family Funeral Home in Boyd County.
Allen said he has no plans to profit from the office in any way.
“I will back up any law enforcement agency in the county, including the Kentucky State Police, if they need it,” he said. “I’m for the betterment for all Greenup County, even though this is a district-wide office.”
He said the office has been neglected over the years and a change is needed.
“I’m a people person and I know the people of Greenup County. I have deep roots here and my family and friends are from here," Allen said. "I want to elevate the office and make it better. I think I can restore better values and be out in the community to promote good will."
Lenard Hall, 48, of Argillite, is owner of a pilot car company but has extensive experience in law enforcement.
He was a constable in Greenup County for eight years and, during that time, served as the vice president of the Kentucky Constable Association. He's also served as a deputy sheriff and commonwealth detective in his native Floyd County and he served as a reserve deputy in Carter County and has been trained through the Department of Criminal Justice in Kentucky.
As constable, he said he would "work the road,” meaning in addition to serving papers, he would work with state, county and local law enforcement and make security checks in the county for churches and businesses.
Hall said he’s upset about the quantity of discarded needles found in some of the area’s church parking lots and hopes to target drugs. He has experience with educating children about gun safey and, when he was constable before, distributed gun locks to parents.
Womack, 49, of Bellefonte, is running for her third term as constable in District 3.
The incumbent, who has worked as a freelance writer, said she defines her job as “community relations constable,” which means while she doesn't serve papers or patrol, she has a more social agenda.
“I vowed to the people who mentored me that I was going to be a constable who works with kids,” Womack said. After going on drug raids, she said the importance of working with children hit home.
Her goals also include improving the image of law officers and setting an example for girls.
“At this time, in some areas, where police have a black eye, you need to have hands-on police and one-on-one with community" she said. "When I’m talking to little girls and I see them looking at the badge and touching the badge, I feel like I’m making progress."
If re-elected, Womack said she’d like to start a Coffee with a Constable program to make herself more accessible to residents. She said she'd also like to see more Neighborhood Watch programs and programs that put law officials with children for activities like fishing. She also would like to see a program of traffic stops that result in good drivers getting a gift card, not a ticket.
“I think we can shift their negative view if we get them at a younger age,” she said.
