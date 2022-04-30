EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
Four Republican candidates are vying for the Greenup County District 1 commission seat. The race will be determined in the May 17 primary election because there are no Democrats running for the spot.
Derrick Bradley, Ray Davis, Talmadge McPeek, Jr. and Kathryn Osborne are the candidates.
Bradley is a Greenup County native, has children in the Raceland-Worthington School District, and has worked as a paramedic for 20 years. Bradley said he would like to see Greenup County get its own county-run ambulance service, and would like to see economic growth in both the small business and larger business sectors. He would also like to see growth on the Industrial Parkway and the riverfront.
“We have to make the county more appealing with things like broadband internet and good cell service,” he said, citing two improvements the county needs to focus on to improve those goals.
“We also need to improve and expand our infrastructure to make the county more appealing to not only attract people to move here but attract big businesses to locate here,” Bradley said. “I want to be here for the people of Greenup County, and do what’s best for them.”
Davis is a Greenup native who has been involved in industry for 35 years, he said.
“Back in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, we had a wonderful place to live and work, and our kids could stay home and enjoy Greenup County,” Davis said. “But we have lost a lot of industry and good-paying jobs.” Davis said he wants to focus on economic development in the county, and help make Greenup as economically healthy as it was in the past.
Davis said he has three children (and their children) who he wants to give the opportunity to stay in Greenup and still have healthy and satisfying careers.
“There are opportunities for growth here,” he said. “We have the land, the railroad and the river. We just need the right contacts to bring back jobs and industry.” Davis, who owns Wings Etc., said he understands the challenges of business and hopes to bring that knowledge to the county as commissioner.
Talmadge McPeek, Jr. said he had always wanted to serve the county as commissioner. McPeek, who served six years on the Raceland City Council and most of a term as that city’s mayor said he believed that experience will help him serve the county well. When the opening for commissioner in District 1 became available, McPeek resigned as Mayor of Raceland and threw his hat into the ring. And McPeek said he plans to be as accessible as a commissioner as he was as mayor.
McPeek said he believes it is important to people to know that if they have a concern or issue, that they will be able to reach out to someone in local government to make those issues heard.
“My priority is jobs,” McPeek said, saying that he has two granddaughters and he doesn’t want to see them have to leave the area to look for work. And to do that the county needs to create a climate that is attractive for business to locate in the county.
Kathryn Osborne said she isn’t a politician, but she believes in Greenup County.
“I believe the county is set to begin a great future,” Osborne said. “And right now we are at the point where we are making decisions to affect that future. We are at a pivotal point, and I think right now the county needs people who know how to run business. And it is important that we be fiscally smart.”
Osborne has had a small business in Greenup for 17 years, and her father had a furniture store in Greenup for 45 years, she said. In that time she has learned a lot about the region and business. She said she considers herself a champion of small business, and believes that supporting small business is key to economic growth.
“You have to look at the future, and not just react to everything on a day-to-day basis,” Osborne said. “We have to know what’s ahead and where we are going.”
