GREENUP Supporters hit the streets of Greenup Saturday night to cheer on the Greenup County High School cheerleaders as they returned from having won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's 2022 State Championship title.
Cheerleading coach Candy Berry said the win is big for the team.
"I'm excited for the school and for the kids," she said. "A state championship is something to be excited about. It doesn't come along very often."
She said cheerleaders were greeted by friends, families and several firetrucks.
"That was fun for the kids," Berry said. "This is a new group of kids that have not experienced winning at this level."
Of the 24 team members, only two are seniors: Rylee Mitchell and Erin Webster.
"The future looks very bright for this cheer team," Berry said.
Support from the community was present at the event in Winchester, including coaches and family members and friends of cheerleaders. "We had nice crowd support," she said.
Berry developed an interest in cheering when she was a cheerleader for Russell High School, where she coached for five years before taking the head coaching position at Greenup County High School in 1976. In 1980, she took her team to the inaugural National High School Cheerleading Championship in 1980 at Sea World in Orlando. The Musketeers have taken the mat at the cheerleading national championship every year since. Her team has won 16 national championship titles, beginning in 1981.
The state title comes from the same organization that presents the boys' tournament with Butch Cope, associate commissioner of the KHSAA, handing out the trophies.
Berry said the team had one shot at winning: Squads performed a routine lasting 2 1/2 minutes and incorporating certain required elements.
"You are graded on your ability to involve the crowd, how you perform the stunts and pyramids and the difficulty level you choose," Berry said.
The cheerleaders practice at Pride Athletics, owned by Kristin Martin, a former cheerleader until Berry's guidance. She also noted support from the school.
"We have the most supportive administration, from the superintendent and school board and principal," she said. "I just don't think everybody has the kind of support we do."
She said the team is made up of many overachieving students who know what they're getting into when they become a cheerleader.
"Honestly, when they decide to be a part of this program, they know they're going to learn what is takes to succeed, whether that's first or fourth place. They still succeed by learning skills like time management, how to work with people and other life skills," Berry said. "They're willing to put in the time and take constructive criticism. They work hard on not just cheer skills, but trying to stay involved with the community. ... A lot of them come in with the tradition of parents or other family members who have cheered and they want to carry on the tradition. They know what the history is and they're willing to take on the battle."
(606) 326-2661 |