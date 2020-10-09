The Greenup County Health Department reported a big day in recovery from COVID-19 — 56 residents are now virus-free — but announced eight new cases, including two hospitalizations, on Friday.
A 35-year-old male and a 59-year-old female are in hospital isolation. Six females, ages 22, 84, 39, 62, 5 and 36, are each in home isolation.
Total cases in Greenup County stand at 498. There have been 419 recoveries and eight deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported just two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. A 72-year-old male is in hospital isolation while a 31-year-old female is in home isolation.
There have been 569 total cases in Boyd County.
Carter County’s health department had not released its report as of 9:20 p.m. Friday. On Thursday, there were four new cases in the county. The total tally was at 246, including 190 recoveries.