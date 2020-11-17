Northeastern Kentucky counties continue to churn out a high number of COVID-19 cases.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 42 additional cases on Tuesday. A 73-year-old female is in hospital isolation. The other 41 are in home isolation. Those cases involve 23 females, ages 34, 12, 46, 64, 36, 75, 29, 42, 20, 49, 62, 68, 53, 9, 53, 43, 36, 56, 69, 55, 75, 5 and 63, and 18 males, ages 8, 29, 76, 16, 48, 48, 47, 69, 70, 44, 42, 69, 52, 11, 47, 40, 68 and 31.
There have been 487 cases in Boyd County in 17 days of November, and 1,245 overall — 687 cases have reached recovery while 25 deaths have been of the COVID-positive variety.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 24 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday’s report. Fourteen females, ages 40, 71, 79, 14, 43, 52, 62, 49, 51, 71, 51, 75, 65 and 39, and 10 males, ages 40, 44, 66, 20, 72, 41, 55, 20, 29 and 21.
The health department reported two new cases involving residents of Wurtland Nursing & Rehab.
There have been 1,015 cases in Greenup County, including 325 active.
The Carter County Health Department announced 13 new positive cases late Monday night, pushing the county’s tally to 574.