A 62-year-old female is in home isolation in Greenup County, according to the health department’s release on Friday. It’s the first reported case of COVID-19 in Greenup County since June 12.
According to Greenup County’s health department, in a release sent by Greenup E911, 14 patients have recovered. In all, 2,817 have been tested in Greenup County.
Boyd County’s total stands at 49. Carter County’s tally is 22 — five of those patients are still in isolation.
In northeastern Kentucky, Elliott, Lawrence, Johnson, Morgan, Menifee and Fleming counties each has recorded fewer than 10 cases.