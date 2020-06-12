The Greenup County Health Department announced one additional case of COVID-19 on Friday, the first in the county in more than a week.
A 35-year-old female is in home isolation. The county’s case tally is at 15 — 13 have recovered.
There have been 2,376 tests performed in Greenup County — 2,361 tests have yielded negative results.
The Carter County Health Department reported no new cases, leaving the county’s total at 17. Of the 1,512 conducted tests, 1,484 have been negative. Eleven are pending.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not submit a report on Friday. At last count on Wednesday, Boyd County had had 42 cases.
Also in northeastern Kentucky, Fleming County’s health department reported three more cases on Friday, pushing its total to five.