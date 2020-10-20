The Greenup County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one hospitalization.
A 75-year-old female is hospitalized after having tested positive.
Eight females, ages 78, 23, 50, 71, 63, 38, 81 and 51, and three males, ages 49, 49 and 44, are each in home isolation.
There have been 584 positive cases in Greenup County, including 476 recoveries and 99 active cases. There have been eight COVID-related deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus. All are in home isolation. Five females, ages 10, 56, 48, 23 and 71, and five males, ages 46, 53, 72, 62 and 20, tested positive.
There have been 21 COVID-related deaths in Boyd County. Boyd County’s case tally is 633, including 462 recoveries.