At 28.1 cases (per 100,000 people), Greenup County is red on the COVID map again. It’s the second time in four days Greenup County has gone red (Saturday).
The county’s health department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one hospitalization — an 83-year-old male is in the hospital.
Ten other males, ages 42, 54, 13, 65, 39, 20, 46, 49, 69 and 50, and 10 females, ages 91, 49, 65, 26, 28, 84, 30, 40, 41 and 37, have tested positive. Greenup County’s case total stands at 719, including 154 active cases, 552 recoveries and 13 COVID-positive deaths. In all, the Greenup County Health Department has reported 16,314 conducted tests.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 27 additional cases on Election Day, pushing the November case tally to 76. One of the 27 cases reported Monday ended up being transferred to Greenup County and was subtracted from Boyd County’s total.
A 41-year-old Boyd County female is in hospital isolation.
Sixteen other females, ages 41, 78, 30, 40, 13, 49, 21, 22, 49, 39, 43, 57, 14, 36, 24, 2 and 74, and 10 males, ages 51, 17, 25, 46, 59, 50, 59, 73, 9 and 63, tested positive.
There have been 834 total cases in Boyd County, 560 of which have reached recovery. Twenty-four Boyd County residents have died after having tested positive for COVID. Boyd County’s health department does not list total number of tests on its daily report.
Carter County’s health department reported three new positive cases on Monday night, moving the total to 407.