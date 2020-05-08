Misty Dixon of Greenup County has released a young adult book titled “Forgiving Sarah.”
The special education teacher’s aide at Greenup County High School said the book is about self-discovery and true love.
“The main character (Eli) is trying to move forward in his life and return to the husband and father he once was,” Dixson explained. “However, he has grown stagnant in progression as he cannot let go of the day his wife, Sarah, betrayed him. Forgiveness is the key to his happiness, only if he is able to find it in his heart.”
She said she is working on a sequel and has several more novels and children’s books due for release this year.
“Writing has always been a true passion of mine. I love to tell stories of all genres,” she said.
She plans to use Zoom to partner with some local children who will illustrate for her book. Several copies of her book will be donated to the school library.
“Forgiving Sarah” is published by Kindle Direct Publishing and edited by Carol Tietsworth. It is available on Amazon: $6.99 for digital copies and $17 for paperback.
Dixon said after social distancing guidelines are lifted, she plans to see her books at festivals and participate in signings. She is currently offering a contest to win a free book on her Facebook page.