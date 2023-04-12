GREENUP The Greenup County Alumni Association is buzzing in preparation for its next Hive Wars.
On Saturday, April 22, teams of alumni will compete in a non-traditional spelling bee for adults only.
The competing hives made up of three to four people will face off to accumulate the most points for every correct word spelling — but be prepared for some possible sabotage from other hives.
The fun event will include awards and each hive is welcome to concoct its own theme, team name and accompanying costumes.
Registration fee for the event is $100 with proceeds going to track and field equipment and student scholarships.
So far competing hives are “The Bees Knees,” consisting of Greenup alumni Travis Jones, Josh Coleman and Paige Brammer, and “The Word Nerds,” with Heather Harris, Greg Stump, Brittany Hale and Jenny Weaver.
Those interested in sponsoring or joining can visit https://www.greenup.k12.ky.us/o/gcsd/page/hive-wars for more information.