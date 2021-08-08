Zyler Greene is a typical student from Greenup County High School, with a wide range of interests. He has also started his own lawn care business, is focused on keeping up his GPA, and is earning college credits while still in high school.
Alicen Moore, Greene’s mother, is proud of her son, and describes him as both a self-starter and someone who follows through with his goals. The ambitious junior is also focused on one of those goals which he describes as his passion — the sport of powerlifting. At just 16 years of age, he is setting and breaking records on a statewide stage.
The young athlete’s current successes, however, came after some serious challenges; those challenges began from birth, when he entered the world prematurely at 5 pounds, 5 ounces. His mother said she had not been feeling well long before the delivery date, and a trip to the hospital resulted in the doctor inducing labor nearly a month early.
“I had toxemia, and we both almost died,” Moore said. “That’s why I call him my miracle baby.”
Fortunately, however, Greene developed well in spite of the premature delivery, with no ill effects.
Greene began developing an interest in sports around the age of 12 when he was in middle school. He was first introduced to the weight room while playing football, but while playing football he unfortunately fractured his lower lumbar, and those injuries sidelined him for several months. During this time, his mother, who is a nurse, watched him very closely, she said.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said. “The doctors told us no activity at all. No football, and he couldn’t play basketball or anything else. We even had to cancel a lot of the activities we’d planned for his 13th birthday.” Moore said the most important thing to her was that her son heal properly, and avoid as many repercussions that might manifest themselves when he was older.
“I kept saying that slow and steady wins the race,” she said.
Greene’s injuries healed under the watchful eye of his mother. Then during quarantine when football games were suspended, he began to lift weights to become stronger and more resilient for future seasons. But far from being what many might consider a sidetrack, Greene instead realized that he enjoyed the challenge of strength training more than football. And in a very short time he decided he would like to train to compete.
“I lifted all the way up through my freshman year,” Greene said of his journey.
“But that’s when quarantine started. I started taking it more seriously then because there was nothing else going on. I had a weight bench in my dad’s basement, and started lifting there,” he said. “And when I started seeing results and started getting stronger, that’s when I thought I would like to compete, and see how that would go.”
Greene trained on his own until meeting with independent lifting coach Rick Cornette, the trainer he said helped him reach the level where he is now, and win in competitions. With Cornette’s help and a lot of hard work, Greene was able to raise his bench press weight by 95 pounds, his deadlift by 70 pounds, and his squat weight by 75 pounds. In his most recent competition, Greene’s total weight lifted was 1,207 pounds, and resulted in his qualification to compete in the United States of America Powerlifting next summer.
“This is fantastic,” Cornette said of Greene’s accomplishments. “And a young man like Zyler doesn’t come around very often. He has an incredible work ethic, and he listens. I’ve been in this game for 45 years, and the one thing I always teach is to listen to your body because it won’t steer you wrong.”
Cornette said his focus is on technique, and the awareness that strength and growth is more of a marathon than a sprint. And these are lessons he said Greene immediately took to heart.
The camaraderie of the sport, and the helpfulness of even those against whom he competes are some of the things Greene said makes powerlifting the sport for him. Those things are also important to his mother, who is grateful for trainers such as Cornette who she knows will look out for her son’s health and welfare. And though he has already accomplished more than some athletes many years his senior, she said that at as a mother, she still sometimes thinks of him as the tiny baby she brought into the world.
The muscular Greene just smiles when his mother says things like that, and appreciates her commitment to him. That’s one of the things, he says, that helps him get stronger each day.
“I’m in it for the marathon,” Greene said. “And I’m looking forward to seeing just how far I can go.”