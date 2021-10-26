ASHLAND It’s a go this year for Winter Wonderland of Lights and the Ashland Christmas Parade.
WWOL Chairman Marion Russell said he expects there will be a lot of enthusiasm for the events.
“It seems like the ones I’ve talked to have seemed very interested and I’m glad it’s starting back,” Russell said, noting he’s on the Poage Landing Days committee and it drew a good crowd this year, which makes him believe area residents are ready to get out.
Opening ceremonies for the WWOL will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Central Park bandstand. The Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 23.
WWOL is a community-produced display of lights in the park and is considered a destination for visitors as well as one of the Top 10 Kentucky Festivals/Events of the winter/holiday season.
The Ashland Christmas Parade, the largest Christmas parade in the state, is organized by WWOL volunteers.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, it seems to be waning, and Tim Gibbs, President of the Ashland Alliance, said the events will be done as safely as possible.
“We will do everything we can do to make it as safe as possible,” Gibbs said. “Most of the stuff is outside and should come off without a hitch.”
Schedule of events for this year is:
• Opening Night Ceremony, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Central Park Bandstand.
• Light display will be dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2.
• Winter Wonderland Express train rides will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19-21 and 26-28, and Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19; Central Park and 22nd Street; $3 per person.
• Annual Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, downtown Ashland. Theme: “Christmas Miracle;” Grand Marshal: Montana Fouts.
• Visits with Santa, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19-21 and 26-28, and Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19; Central Park Log House; visits may take pictures; Santa sponsored by Jeff and Donna Suttle.
• Home and business decorating contests; application deadline is Dec. 11; judging will be from Dec. 13-20.
• Karaoke and Pizza with Santa and trolley rides around Central Park, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m., Ashland Transportation Center at 99 15th St., children K through 6th; Ashland Bus System.
