Farmers are preparing to pack their produce and head to farmers markets throughout the area.
Each county farmers market is on its own schedule, but one thing they can agree on: tomatoes, corn and green beans.
“Corn, tomatoes and green beans are the crops we have the most of and they are the best sellers,” said Rebecca Konopka, Carter County Extension Agent for agriculture.
Laura Maggard, the agent in Lawrence County (Kentucky), agreed.
“We are a green bean, corn and tomato market,” Maggard said. “That’s what the people want.”
Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension agent for horticulture, said produce favorites aren't the only homegrown items that can be found at the market.
“All our items are grown in the area. Nothing can be bought and resold,” she said of the Boyd market. “But there lots of other products, too. We have locally raised meat, cookies, soap.”
Whilte the Greenup County Farmers Market attracts fans of corn, beans and tomatoes, it also draws shoppers interested in watermelons.
“We have Randy Felty who grow those big watermelons last year,” said Linda Hieneman, Greenup County Extension Agent for Agriculture. “He sold out in no time. We are a unique farmers market in that we have farmers and artisans. It's hard to beat corn, beans and tomatoes, but we also have a lot of people coming for the baked items — the homemade breads, pies and cakes — and new items you'll see at the market. We'll have someone making knives and fishing lure and we'll have wood products and a jewelry maker.”
Boyd County
Markets will open on June 3 at the King's Daughters Medical Center location; the Kyova Mall site will open on June 5.
Bowling said dates and times will be:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at KDMC.
• 2 to 6 p.m. at KDMC.
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kyova Mall.
Bowling said the markets in Boyd will follow COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, which is the way markets were run at the end of the season last year.
“Guidelines were more relaxed, so when people come in, they have to keep 6-foot spacing and I'll have volunteers to help me remind people to keep space,” Bowling said. “Vendors will have to wear a mask and gloves and shoppers can't touch the produce. They'll just have to point to what they want and the vendors will bag it up.”
The Boyd market accepts senior and WIC vouchers.
Greenup County
The market, which sets up between the extension office and the McConnell House in Wurtland, will open officially on the first Saturday in June. Business will be done from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Hieneman said the markets will operate through Oct. 31, at which time the market will offer trick or treat.
She said strict hygiene practices will be in place to continuing to combat COVID-19 — social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing and cleaning of sales stations — but masks won't be mandatory.
Last year, Kayla Shaffer was market manager and she will return this year, Hieneman said. King's Daughters and Sons will sponsor the market.
Carter County
The markets in Carter County traditionally meet in June to choose dates and times to open,
Rebecca Konopka, Carter County Extension Agent for agriculture, said, adding opening date usually is July 4.
Sales are at the shed behind the extension office in Grayson; the Olive Hill market is in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. Konopka said sales days are typically Saturday and one additional day.
Last year, the market required more space between vendors, customers couldn't touch the produce and vendors wore masks and used hand sanitizer. Konopka said participants will discuss safey measures at the upcoming meeting.
Carter County markets accept senior and WIC vouchers.
Lawrence County
Maggard said the market will open on July 10. Regular days and times will be 9 a.m. to noon or sellout on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
She said she's hoping COVID-19 won't be as much of an issue as it was last year.
“We will follow the policies of UK, which means no mask if we can socially distance,” she said. “We will have to keep customers and vendors apart. ... Otherwise, I think we're looking for a good year with people wanting to get out and get back to normal.”
She said she hopes her county can add vendors this yuear.
“Our market size for vendors has declined in the last couple of years,” she said. “If anybody is looking for a market, we're looking for vendors.”
Lawrence County accepts senior and WIC vouchers.
Ironton
The Ironton Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 218 South Second St. and will remain open through October.
Huntington
A farmers market is available from 7 a.m. until sellout Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays behind The Wild Ramp at 555 14th St. West.
